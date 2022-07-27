Staying very hot and humid today

WLOX Careers
Very hot and humid today. Few showers possible.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Summer is in full force today! It’s going to be hot and humid again with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be over 100 by the afternoon. There is a chance for a few pop-up showers and storms, but not everyone will see rain.

Rain chances will decrease tonight, and it’s going to stay warm and muggy. Temperatures will only fall into the upper 70s by Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will feature hit or miss showers and storms. Some of us could see heavy rain, but others of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. This same pattern will continue through Saturday and Sunday.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

