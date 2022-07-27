South Mississippi consumers, businesses brace for higher interest rates

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The decision by the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates was to help tame high inflation by slowing down demand.

That means more money out of your pocket with any kind of big-ticket interest loan, and we could be in for a long and bumpy ride.

When interest rates increase, financial advisor Thomas Schmidt has one thing on his mind.

“How it’s going to impact everybody’s income, because your income is not rising at the same rate as inflation or interest rates are rising,” he said. “So, it’s going to have a definite impact on people’s lives.”

As far as investments, Schmidt said a diverse portfolio is a good defense.

His advice is blunt, but optimistic.

“It’s not unexpected,” Schmidt said. “It is disconcerting when it does happen, but we need to remember that we can get through this and we just need to make the wise decisions and do the most we can to not get caught in a traps of always having good times.”

As if car dealerships and car buyers haven’t dealt with enough, a higher interest rate won’t help.

As finance manager at Nissan of Gulfport, it’s Chuck Switzer’s job to work with banks to get the best deal he can for customers.

“The consumer perspective is rates are going to go up, so their payments are going to get higher,” he said. “There will be a time frame where I believe consumers will be wary of it, but they’re still going to need cars. Automobiles are always going to sell. We’re always going to sell them because consumers are always going to buy and replace what they have.”

The real estate market is another area that will be hit hard.

“I think people kind of need to adjust their thinking as far as what’s the purpose of the home,” said Anthony Pace with Keller Realty. “And it’s, ‘I need a place to live.’ It’s not just to turn around a make a quick buck. Not that you can’t, but I think that’s more of the perspective we need to get back to.”

Pace added that fair pricing from the sellers, especially with high interest rates, makes good business.

“There’s still the demand, the inventory is still low,” he said. “So, the right houses at the right prices are definitely still selling.”

