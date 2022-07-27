WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Secretary of State Watson calls recent voter turnout ‘discouraging’

Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says...
Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says needs to change, especially if people want their voices heard.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -Voter apathy and low turnout is something Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson says needs to change, especially if people want their voices heard.

“The numbers that we saw in the congressional were discouraging,” Watson said. “When you see a 10-11% turnout across the state, you’ve got to think about the folks who gave all they had and those who sacrificed their lives for that precious right. We’ve got to go out an honor them and vote and also having your voices heard.”

Watson was on the Coast this week, and he said when he’s out and about all over the state, he tries to get the message out for citizens to get out and vote and have those voices heard.

“These are tough times in our country, so making sure people understand the issues, research the candidates and go out and cast a good vote, also one that’s supported by the facts. I think that’s an important thing, and also reminding folks that Nov. 8 will be here before you know it.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday
Fatal Car Crash
Moss Point woman dead after Jackson County car wreck
More Mississippi school districts are adopting modified calendars
Meanwhile in a June 2022 article, they rank Gulfport as the 141st Best Run city in America out...
Gulfport’s mayor strikes back at WalletHub’s annual ranking of “Best & Worst Run Cities”

Latest News

Protestors from across the region gathered in Pierre for a two-day protest to make their...
Pro-choice protestors gather in Pierre
South Dakota's "Railroad Board and Railroad Authority" held a virtual meeting to get feedback...
South Dakota "Railroad Board" meets to discuss "quiet zones"
abortion pill protest
Legal battles begin over abortion pill as several states move to restrict or ban abortion
Adam Kinzinger quote
Illinois congressman leads “final” January 6th Committee hearing focusing on Donald Trump