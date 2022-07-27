WLOX Careers
Police, school officials meet to discuss safety over lunch

The D'Iberville Police Department and the Harrison County School District came together over a...
The D'Iberville Police Department and the Harrison County School District came together over a meal at Café New Orleans.(WLOX)
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The D’Iberville Police Department hosted its ninth annual Back-to-School luncheon on Wednesday.

The Harrison County School District and local law enforcement came together over a meal at Café New Orleans.

Chief Shannon Nobles described the gathering as an opportunity for both sides to discuss what works best when it comes to school safety and areas that need improving, all while building relationships across the table.

“The school district talks about no learning takes place, or effective learning doesn’t take place, until they feel safe,” he said. “So, that’s what one of the things we do here today is make sure we can figure out ways for school staff to feel safe and the students to feel safe when they come to school.”

The first day back for Harrison County schools is next Thursday, Aug. 4.

