Pedestrian hit, airlifted from Highway 49 crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A person walking along Highway 49 was hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway, just north of the traffic light at the Highway 53 intersection.

The person who was hit suffered life threatening injuries. A helicopter flew to the scene to rush the victim to a hospital. Details are limited at this time.

