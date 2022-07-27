WLOX Careers
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a partial road collapse in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further notice while repairs are made.

Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

