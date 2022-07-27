Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are working a partial road collapse in Harrison County Tuesday afternoon.

The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further notice while repairs are made.

Please use an alternate route while traveling in the area.

