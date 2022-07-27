New Harrison County school opens in time for school year

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison County School District celebrated the opening of its new $30 million Creekbend Elementary and Middle School in Biloxi Wednesday.

School officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony inside one of its two new gyms, marking the completion of the years-long project.

“It’s been a long process, but, you know, it’s been a good process,” school architect Marty Hardy told WLOX.

He said he and his team built the classrooms larger in size than most to save room for future growth.

The desks are made of dry-erase board.

The gyms, library and band hall are all equipped with sound panels to alleviate echoing.

The school is designed as a one-building facility with electronically locked doors at all times.

“They stay in the building to go from class to class,” Hardy said. “To get into the building from the administration side, you have to be buzzed in.”

Cindy Dusang serves as the school principal.

“I’m excited to see it through the teachers’ eyes,” she said. “They haven’t been able to get in until today, and it’s exciting to watch them with the excitement knowing our students are going to get to feel that with the teachers.”

Teachers Brianne Davis, Kristina Lamey and Paige Lyons transferred to the new school from D’Iberville Elementary.

“We have so many T-shirts that say ‘Warriors’ on them,” Paige Lyons said laughing.

The three were asked during their 2021-2022 school year if they wanted to make the move and jumped at the opportunity.

“It means everything. We’re so excited,” Lamey said. “We’ve been waiting for this for a really long time.”

“Yeah, I think we’re just taking it all in, just trying to decide, you know, how we’re going to make it our own room,” Lyons added.

About 800 students are enrolled for the upcoming school year while the building is built to hold up to about 1,300.

“We built this school with the idea that this area will continue to grow,” former superintendent Roy Gill said during the ceremony.

Officials called it a remedy to the district’s overcrowding problem.

“It’s unloaded four schools for us,” current superintendent Mitchell King said. “They were busting at the seams, so to speak, and this is going to be a big help as far as, you know, controlling their population that attends the schools to a certain extent for a few years.”

Students moved from Woolmarket, North Woolmarket and D’Iberville Middle and High schools.

Their first day of school at Creekbend is next Thursday, Aug. 4.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.