Moss Point city leaders hold State of the City address

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re getting a clearer picture of what comes next for the River City after more than three hours of discussion at the first State of the City address under Mayor Billy Knight’s administration.

When it comes to issues plaguing Moss Point, real change can’t happen overnight and city leaders realize that.

Under Knight’s leadership, there have been some strides, but city department heads admit there is still a ways to go.

“We made some promises during the campaign and we’ve fulfilled those promises,” Knight said. “We want to make them aware of what they are and talk about the future.”

Moss Point police are still facing staffing shortages with 11 vacancies in the department.

Even though there are less feet on the ground to police, the department is now going door to door as they implement a new community policing program called Community Strides, where officers introduce themselves to River City residents.

In two months, crews will work to install surveillance cameras throughout the city to spot uninsured drivers as Moss Point has the highest number of uninsured drivers in the state. There is a hope the cameras will also help to curtail crime and reduce the amount of drug and gang activity.

Change also comes with improving the city’s front door - or what visitors see when they drive into Moss Point - and that starts with road work and the new redevelopment authority’s initiatives.

“Economic development is a big issue we have to get some money for our tax structure,” Knight said. “We focus on economic development. We did get more funding for the interstate project. We’re doing some things downtown that have not been done before - things like bringing more activities to the waterfront.”

Knight admits the key to economic development is improving infrastructure. That means still working to repair decades of mismanaged water systems throughout the city.

Ultimately leaders hope to create a safe and flourishing environment for the 13,000 people who live in the River City.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.