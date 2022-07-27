Jameis Winston ‘feels stronger right now’ as Saints training camp opens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the first time since Jameis Winston tore his ACL and MCL last season against the Bucs, he was working out in full team drills.

“I would say I was more explosive. I was ready to go right then. But like I said, it’s a progression. The healing process really never stops. I feel stronger right now. With practicing increasing, I know I got to harp on a couple of things and continue to build,” said Jameis Winston.

“I thought he looked good,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen. “Obviously you’re just coming off the practice field. There’s still time to go in and evaluate things. I thought overall he did a nice job. I thought our offense got in and out of the huddle, it was crisp. There wasn’t a lot of repeated plays or anything like that, so that was a good thing.”

Another sign Winston is getting back to his old self, his footwork is speeding up.

“Everything is fine, I’m up and rolling. I was out there running today, everything feels good,” Winston said. “You can ask the guys, I think I had the fastest miles per hour on the conditioning test. So I know I got faster. Yeah, I’m excited, but it’s just one day. I’m grateful to be around y’all. I’m grateful for this opportunity because this place is special. Everyone here is family. Just to see everyone’s faces, even you guys, y’all are family. It’s all a part of this whole thing. I’m just grateful to have that.”

When asked if he was on a pitch count during training camp, Winston laughed and said “no.”

