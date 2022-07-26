WLOX Careers
Veterans get help to deal with rent increase

Veteran
Veteran(WLOX)
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Global World Outreach, a veterans assistance group, is now trying to raise money to help the veterans who live at Coastal Breeze Villas facing rent increases. The organization’s president and CEO said there are 30-plus veterans at Coast Breeze Villas who have seen a $400 spike in rent and that could force some of them to be homeless.

“We are veterans,” said Global World Outreach President/CEO Billy Stokes. “Here on the Coast, there is a need for a special type of service. The people that we deal with are generally homeless, likely live in the woods, under bridges, or somewhere off the beaten path. Those are the soldiers we’re most sensitive about.”

Global World Outreach received a phone call to come out and help some veterans at Coastal Breeze Villas to provide them some financial relief.

“So what we’re going to do is bring some administrators to sit down with each veteran and assess their physical and mental well-being and attempt to get them their disabilities or raises in their disabilities to help offset the cost for this rent hike,” Stokes said. “That would be the permanent solution.”

Global World Outreach said the property manager has provided some relief for the residents, but more is desperately needed.

“The Villas have been generous enough to grant each of the veterans a $1,100 credit that they can used toward the next three months to help them stay in their housing long enough for us to, at the very least, try and get their pay in terms of disability, raised by the VA,” Stokes added. “When you serve your country and put your life on the line for the country and you come home and you have issues and those issues aren’t addressed by the very people that you have sacrificed your life to protect, the damage runs considerably deeper than words can express.”

The nonprofit is trying to raise $144,000. To donate, you can call 228-860-2118.

