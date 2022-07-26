WLOX Careers
Shark Weekend is back at the Mississippi Aquarium

Dr. Lauren Fuller from the Mississippi Aquarium teaches us about sharks and shares upcoming events.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Good news for shark lovers... Mississippi Aquarium’s second annual Shark Weekend is here!

Head to the aquarium Saturday and Sunday to visit with sharks up close and learn more about the importance of conserving these majestic animals.

Dr. Lauren Fuller talked with WLOX Tuesday about the sharks she brought to visit and gave us a little insight into the upcoming events.

“We have a lot of educational tables and stations throughout the aquarium, so we’re hoping to promote shark conservation and dispel some of the myths associated with sharks,” Dr. Fuller said.

Shark Weekend is a partnership between the Mississippi Aquarium and shark researchers at the University of Southern Mississippi. Visitors will have the chance to to view the seven species of sharks that call the aquarium home and even get a chance to touch some of the sharks.

If you are interested in attending Shark Weekend, visit the aquarium’s website here.

