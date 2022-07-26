WLOX Careers
Saints' Dennis Allen and Mickey Loomis preview what to expect at training camp

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will participate in team drills during training...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will participate in team drills during training camp.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints kickoff training camp 2022 on Wednesday. Saints head coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis met with the media before the workouts start on Airline Drive to give some updates on the team.

Both showed optimism that Mike Thomas will not be on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list well into camp.

“I like where Mike Thomas is. It won’t be very long,” said Allen.

Allen said that quarterback Jameis Winston will participate in team drills (11-on-11). Winston only did individual drills in mini-camp. The veteran QB is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL.

Safety Marcus Maye tore his Achilles while playing for the Jets this past November. The Saints brass revealed he’ll be participating in training camp practices that commence on Wednesday.

Marcus Davenport will be on the PUP list due to fitness concerns. Davenport is behind schedule on conditioning after getting a finger amputated this offseason.

Taysom Hill will be a full-go for training camp. The Saints Swiss Army-knife suffered a Lisfranc injury against the Falcons in January.

Hill’s primary focus will be at tight end, but he’ll also play special teams and line up at quarterback.

The Saints currently hold odds of 40-1 to win the Super Bowl according to Caesars Sportsbook. With a veteran squad, Loomis expects success in 2022.

“This isn’t a rebuild. We think we can win now,” said Loomis.

