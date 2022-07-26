WLOX Careers
New Bay St. Louis police facility ‘building toward the future’

By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Turning dirt and turning the page on the history of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.

“We’re looking at something that bring us into the future for many years in the City of Bay St. Louis,” said Mike Favre, Bay St. Louis mayor.

While he and other officials threw dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony, work continues on the police department’s future 10,000 square-foot, $4.5 million complex.

“This thing started about four years ago as a dream. You build to the future and don’t settle for something less and make sure this can carry the next generations,” he said.

For the department, it’s all about looking at those future plans. Right now they’re set up at city hall, so the 30 person staff is working in cramped spaces.

“The guys before me were working in a building that’s now torn down in some deplorable conditions,” said Deputy Chief Alvin Kingston. “Just before we got here they were in the fire department and worked out of some small offices. We eventually moved into city hall. That’s where we started planning this new building.”

