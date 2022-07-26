Hit or miss showers and storms today

WLOX Careers
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s another typical summer day! We’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Thanks to the humidity, the heat index could be over 100 at times. Pop-up showers and storms will be possible today. Some of us could see heavy downpours, while others of us will stay dry.

Rain chances will decrease tonight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s by the sunrise. Wednesday will stay hot and humid with highs near 90. Hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. The coverage of rain will be a little higher on Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

