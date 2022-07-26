Gulfport church celebrates Christmas in July

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church hosted a “Christmas in July” event for the North Gulfport community.

Pastor Billy Booth and members of the church passed out ornaments and magnets to nearby homes.

Church member Lashuedra Booth said this is the first time the church is hosting a community event post-pandemic. This is a way for the church to be more involved with the community like they were before.

“We used to do a lot in the community before COVID and so this is just a way to hit the ground running, so to speak. I thought it was a great idea as a way to start getting back out there and showing our faces in the community and letting them know that we are still here and still love them,” Booth said.

According to pastor Booth, more than 30 volunteers helped pass out gift bags to nearby homes. More than 300 bags were distributed.

Booth hopes to continue spreading love and positivity to the community.

“It is very important because the way that things are going right now, everybody needs to know that God is real and God is out there,” Booth said.

