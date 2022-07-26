Coast law enforcement agencies train for school shooting response

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Several coastal law enforcement agencies are taking action against the recent string of school shootings across the nation by learning new tools to help keep your children safe.

They prepared for worst-case scenarios Tuesday with active training inside Waveland Elementary School.

Students will head back to school next week, so the building was empty at the time.

Officers put their protocols into effect from approaching and searching the building to taking down the hypothetical shooter inside of a classroom.

“We want to be able to train officers on how they can neutralize a threat to save lives,” Sgt. Josh Stockstill with the Waveland Police Department told WLOX.

The course is the first of its kind in the area, and Stockstill is one of the instructors.

“Clear. Clear,” officers said as they burst into classrooms.

Stockstill guided Waveland police through the real-life enactments, along with Bay St. Louis, Pass Christian and Harrison County first responders.

“Whether it’s a small town like Waveland or a large town like Dallas, Texas, this could happen at any given moment. So, training is very crucial,” he said. “Everybody needs to be involved.”

Exchange of gunfire with rubber bullets added to the realism of what they could encounter.

“We have a young police department. Our neighboring cities have young police departments,” Deputy Chief Alvin Kingston with the Bay St. Louis Police Department said. “So, this is really great training because they get basic training in the academy, but this just extends that training out and brings everything together.”

As a unified front, the group has one goal in mind: take down the shooter and stop the rampage.

“Everybody will be able to be on the same page and say, ‘OK, I know what this person is going to do, I know how they’re going to react, I know what I need to do,’” Bay St. Louis Patrol Lieutenant Dylan Murphy said.

Half of the Bay St. Louis Police Department participated Tuesday, while the other half is set to train at a later date.

Authorities with the Waveland Police Department said they plan to host this new security training every year.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.