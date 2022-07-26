2 adults face numerous child abuse, sex abuse charges after 5-year-old dies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (Gray News) – Two people are facing numerous abuse and sex crime charges after a 5-year-old boy died in Maryland.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home after receiving a call about an unconscious child on Friday afternoon.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the 5-year-old boy, and he was rushed to a children’s hospital in Washington D.C., where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the boy’s mother, 30-year-old Catherine Thrasher, and an adult male, identified as Timothy Lee Haselden.

Authorities did not specify Haselden’s relationship to Thrasher or to the victim.

Haselden is charged with the following:

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13 years old

Rape 1st Degree

Rape 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury

Neglect of a minor

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Thrasher is charged with the following:

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Death less than 13

Assault 1st Degree

Assault 2nd Degree

Child Abuse 1st Degree: Severe Physical Injury

Sex Abuse of a Minor

Child Abuse 2nd Degree: Custodian

Neglect of a minor

Both Haselden and Thrasher are being held without bond at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

The child’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Washington D.C. for an autopsy. A cause of death has not yet been released.

Detectives found that two other children, ages 2 and 3, were living in the home at the time of the 5-year-old’s death. The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries and was released. Both children are now in the care of the Washington County Department of Social Services.

The sheriff’s office did not provide further details.

