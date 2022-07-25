WLOX Careers
WATCH: Whale breaches, lands on boat

The whale landed on the bow of the 19-foot boat. (LEO ENGGASSER, AMAZING ANIMALS+, TMX, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, Mass. (CNN) - A whale breached and landed on the bow of a boat near a Massachusetts beach Sunday morning, and it was caught on camera.

The town of Plymouth says no one was hurt and there was no major damage to the 19-foot boat.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police will investigate the incident.

The Plymouth Harbormaster Department says boaters should try to remain at least 300 feet from whales to minimize potential interactions whenever possible.

But sometimes, a wild animal can just go rogue.

The Plymouth harbormaster talks about rules and guidance after a whale breached the water and landed on a boat. (WCVB)

