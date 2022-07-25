Moss Point woman dead after Jackson County car wreck

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left a Moss Point woman dead.

Around 5:57 a.m. Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 63 near Highway 613 in Jackson County.

Authorities said a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata heading east on Highway 613.

The driver of the Sonata, 56-year-old Yvette Thomas, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.