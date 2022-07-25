WLOX Careers
Moss Point woman dead after Jackson County car wreck

Fatal Car Crash
Fatal Car Crash(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning crash that left a Moss Point woman dead.

Around 5:57 a.m. Monday, Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to Highway 63 near Highway 613 in Jackson County.

Authorities said a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling south on Highway 63 when it collided with a 2013 Hyundai Sonata heading east on Highway 613.

The driver of the Sonata, 56-year-old Yvette Thomas, received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

