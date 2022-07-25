WLOX Careers
Harrison County Library Board to discuss censoring children’s books

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Books dealing with sexual orientation and gender identity could be banned from Harrison County Libraries.

This comes after two Biloxi residents spoke at a city council meeting expressing their concern with books in the children’s section. One person who proposed the ban was Pastor Blair Bradley of the Covenant of Peace Church in Gulfport.

Several people are signing a petition to stop the censorship before the Harrison County Library Systems Board of Trustees meeting at noon on Monday.

Dara Sierra has been a lifelong library patron. According to her, it’s unfair to ban books that could help some kids navigate certain stages of life.

“We have transgender communities on the Gulf Coast. Transgender children deserve to have books that they can relate to in this day and age, so they don’t feel so alone,” Sierra said.

Sierra along with other community members are gathering at the West Biloxi Public Library where the board will be meeting.

Organizers are asking the public to sign a petition to stop the ban or send a letter to the board of trustees.

