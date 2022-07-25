Camron Harrell picked preseason All-Sun Belt; Golden Eagles picked fifth in West Division

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (Southern Miss Athletics) - Southern Miss senior defensive back Camron Harrell (Bradley, Ill.) earned a spot on the Sun Belt Conference preseason second team as return specialist, while the Golden Eagles were picked to finish fifth in the West Division in a vote released Monday by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Harrell returned 26 kicks for a 25.5 yard per return average last season that included a 95-yard kickoff return for a score against Rice. For his career, Harrell has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including one against Florida Atlantic in 2020 for 100 yards.

As a defensive back last season, he collected 37 tackles, four for loss for nine yards, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In the West Division poll, Louisiana got 12 of 14 first-place votes to be picked to win the division, while South Alabama was voted second as they garnered the other two first-place votes. Troy was picked third in the West, followed by Texas State, the Golden Eagles, Arkansas State and ULM.

App State garnered 10 first-place votes in being picked to win the East, followed by Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Old Dominion. CCU registered two first-place votes, while Georgia State and Georgia Southern each collected one apiece.

The Sun Belt Media Days will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans. ESPN+ will broadcast each day from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and then from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Southern Miss coach Will Hall, along with players Jason Brownlee and Swayze Bozeman, will be featured on ESPN+, Wednesday, July 27, at 2 p.m.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division

1. App State – 94 Points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 Points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 25 Points

West Division

1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)

3. Troy – 76 Points

4. Texas State – 41 Points

5. Southern Miss – 40 Points

6. Arkansas State – 37 Points

7. ULM – 24 Points

