WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Camron Harrell picked preseason All-Sun Belt; Golden Eagles picked fifth in West Division

Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Southern Mississippi takes the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Jack Duggan
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (Southern Miss Athletics) - Southern Miss senior defensive back Camron Harrell (Bradley, Ill.) earned a spot on the Sun Belt Conference preseason second team as return specialist, while the Golden Eagles were picked to finish fifth in the West Division in a vote released Monday by the league’s 14 head coaches.

Harrell returned 26 kicks for a 25.5 yard per return average last season that included a 95-yard kickoff return for a score against Rice. For his career, Harrell has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns, including one against Florida Atlantic in 2020 for 100 yards.

As a defensive back last season, he collected 37 tackles, four for loss for nine yards, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

In the West Division poll, Louisiana got 12 of 14 first-place votes to be picked to win the division, while South Alabama was voted second as they garnered the other two first-place votes. Troy was picked third in the West, followed by Texas State, the Golden Eagles, Arkansas State and ULM.

App State garnered 10 first-place votes in being picked to win the East, followed by Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Marshall, Georgia Southern, James Madison and Old Dominion. CCU registered two first-place votes, while Georgia State and Georgia Southern each collected one apiece.

The Sun Belt Media Days will take place Tuesday and Wednesday in New Orleans. ESPN+ will broadcast each day from 9:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and then from 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Southern Miss coach Will Hall, along with players Jason Brownlee and Swayze Bozeman, will be featured on ESPN+, Wednesday, July 27, at 2 p.m.

2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PRESEASON COACHES POLL

East Division 

1. App State – 94 Points (10)

2. Coastal Carolina – 77 Points (2)

3. Georgia State – 68 Points (1)

4. Marshall – 62 Points

5. Georgia Southern – 35 Points (1)

6. James Madison – 31 Points

7. Old Dominion – 25 Points

West Division 

1. Louisiana – 95 Points (12)

2. South Alabama – 79 Points (2)

3. Troy – 76 Points

4. Texas State – 41 Points

5. Southern Miss – 40 Points

6. Arkansas State – 37 Points

7. ULM – 24 Points

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the...
Young Biloxi actress lands role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
The Betsy Ann Riverboat, the only operational paddleboat in the state, will be moving its...
Betsy Ann Riverboat to make Bay St. Louis its new harbor
Sheldon Timothy Herrington, Jr.
Murder charge filed in death of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, attorney claims innocence
MDHS to hire new attorney over legal battle to recover millions in TANF funds
Cars speeding through downtown Ocean Springs cause folks like Jayne Davis to take a detour.
Ocean Springs residents: lowered speed limits yet to make a difference

Latest News

The 14th annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp tipped off this weekend.
14th annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp underway in Ocean Springs
14th annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp underway in Ocean Springs
Planners said kids gaining new role models along with new skills is always a slam dunk.
Local athletic legends host community basketball youth camp
After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a...
Jam-packed weekend ahead for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park