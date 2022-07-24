WLOX Careers
Young Biloxi actress lands role in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’

11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the...
11-year-old Lillian Dorsett from Biloxi plays Young Pearl in the new blockbuster film Where the Crawdads Sing.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A young Biloxi girl landed a big a role in the new blockbuster film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

11-year-old Lillian Dorsett played Young Pearl in the movie, which is based on the best-selling novel.

The story follows the life of Kya, an abandoned girl who grows up alone in marshland.

She chooses not to attend school because she is bullied on her first day by students like Young Pearl.

A couple of Dorsett’s lines from the film are, “Where ya been Marsh hen,” and, “Where’s your hat swamp rat?”

Dorsett has played smaller roles in other movies leading up to the July film like “A Christmas Wish” by Hallmark and many more.

“The thing that made this very special to me was because the fact that I actually had a speaking role in this,” Dorsett told WLOX. “Like, even without the speaking role, it would have been very cool, but having the role to be able to actually say something and be a big part of it is very fun for me, and I just love that.”

Where the Crawdads Sing is playing in theaters now.

It is currently grossing over $17 million at the box office.

