Stone County students receive free backpacks

The Stone County backpack boosters gave more than 200 Stone County students free backpacks.
The Stone County backpack boosters gave more than 200 Stone County students free backpacks.(Leslie Rojas)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Stone County backpack boosters gave more than 200 Stone County students free backpacks.

For months now, volunteers have gathered school supplies made possible by donations from businesses, community members and sponsors. Organizer Brittany Harris said more students showed up than what they expected.

“The turnout was great. I don’t even think we were expecting these many kids. We gave over 250 backpacks, and we are currently still packing backpacks,” Harris said

From Pre-K to high school, every kid that walked into the building left home with the necessary school supplies. Sponsor Danial Harris from District 2 said the event started off when volunteers saw a need to help out students’.

“It’s a blessing. I’m kind of glad we got that number there now. That means we are reaching the kids and that’s what we are trying to do is give back to the community. Just bless the kids,” Harris said.

The crowd of students was so big, volunteers had to put together last-minute backpacks. Leftover supplies will be used for next year.

The Backpack Boosters hope to continue to help student will school necessities.

