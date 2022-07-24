Ocean Springs residents: lowered speed limits yet to make a difference

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Some Ocean Spring residents aren’t noticing much of a change to drivers’ speeding in the downtown area.

Last week, the city’s Board of Aldermen passed lower speeding limits to enhance safety for both foot traffic and drivers.

Cars speeding through downtown Ocean Springs cause folks like Jayne Davis to take a detour.

“I usually take an alternate route because I know the backstreets. I’m not the only one who does that either,” Davis said.

Luckily, she only works downtown, so she doesn’t deal with the rush of cars 24/7. However, Davis said she’s worried for the folks who live downtown.

“I had a lot of concerns, especially because this is a senior community. They walk their dogs; they don’t move real fast,” Davis said.

However, drivers still would move fast with the congestion of cars, bicyclists and foot traffic.

“In some cases, those were reported, there were hazards where people would have their cars damaged and very close calls,” Davis said.

The city wanted to eliminate the damage and close calls by lowering the speed limit from 25 miles per hour to 15. The change went into effect last week, but some are saying they have yet to see much of a difference.

“I really haven’t noticed a big change, but at the same time there’s a bigger influx this weekend with more traffic,” Davis said.

“There’s a lot of folks who probably don’t know the speed limit has changed,” said Ocean Springs resident Donnie Hollimon. “You can warn them. You can have police out here warning, ‘hey, you may not be aware that the speed limit went from 25 to 15,’ and educating people.”

On the other hand, Davis said it’s reassuring that the city noticed the issue and took action.

“It makes me feel comfortable to know that it is a safety factor in place because it’s so well need,” Davis said.

She said it’s especially needed since more people are traveling to the City of Discovery.

“Ocean Springs is that jewel of the coast, and every day, hundreds of more are finding out about our jewel,” she said.

