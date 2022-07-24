‘Mississippians for Choice’ protest at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Pro-life is a lie. They don’t care if people die.”

Strong words to express the passion of participants in the “Mississippians for Choice” protest.

This passion was a driving force for those within and outside the Pine Belt –and Mississippi- to come to USM.

The goal? To peacefully protest.

Frustrations boiled over Saturday, and it went beyond politics.

For those like Max Fritz, a high school student who is a transgender male, it was personal.

“You know, it’s like guns have more rights than a woman does in this country,” Fritz said. “It’s very outrageous.”

Kayla Barnes has been part of the fight for reproductive rights for more than three years.

It started with Planned Parenthood before she graduate at USM. It led to coming back on a hot Saturday afternoon to her alma mater.

“We are fighting the good fight here, despite the national perception of Mississippi just being conservative, racist, backwards, etc.,” Barnes said.

The court decision that overturned Roe v Wade came from Mississippi, and that meant something to the organizer of Saturday’s protest, Julia Comino.

The Hattiesburg native is currently a student at American University in Washington, D.C.

Comino felt that this was best place to hold the protest.

“We really care about having our reproductive freedoms protected by our state and federal government,” Comino said. “And so I think more than anything right now, protesting in Mississippi, and protesting for abortion rights and pregnancy terminating rights and reproductive rights, it’s crucial to be doing that in Mississippi.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

