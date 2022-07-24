WLOX Careers
More showers and storms possible today

By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
We’re starting off the work week with more heat and humidity! A few showers will be possible this morning, and we’ll have a better chance for showers and storms by the afternoon. While not everyone will see rain, some of us will see heavy downpours and frequent lightning. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Most of the rain will diminish tonight, but a few more coastal showers are possible by Tuesday morning. Temperatures will only drop into the upper 70s by the sunrise. Hit of miss showers and storms will be possible again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday and Friday with highs near 90.

The tropics remain quiet for now, and no development is expected in the next five days.

