Danish exchange student receives warm welcome to the Gulf Coast

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday at the Gulfport International Airport, Noah Sorrentino from Denmark met the family that will host him this school year.

Noah is a 16-year-old foreign exchange student who wants to be a pilot one day. Sean Cross, a local Air Force pilot, has all kinds of things planned for Noah while he’s here. He may even be able to take Noah in the air with him.

“We ar ehosting a young man, his name is Noah, and he’s from Denmark,” said Cross. “He’s an aviation enthusiast, so I’ve got a lot of things planned for him this year to really get things going into Biloxi School District with him.”

“To be an America, this means like freedom for me,” said Noah. “Of course, this is the first time I’m outside of Denmark for a period of time.”

Noah said he is excited to get a chance to take a tour of Keesler Air Force Base.

