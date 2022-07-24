WLOX Careers
Bicyclists pedal their way through Shepard State Park’s first ‘Bike Throwdown’

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Shepard State Park is looking to be the new hotspot for bicyclists in South Mississippi.

A few volunteers took the initiative to clean up overgrown bike trails. Their efforts paid off on Sunday, as more than 40 mountain bike riders enjoyed the trails in the park’s first ever “Bike Throwdown.”

“Really it’s about the recognition of these ladies who worked so hard,” said Craig Eddis, organizer of the event. “The city of Gautier has been very generous with resources to assist in this, and the hopes would be that we can really continue to develop this park and make it what it should be: somebody’s destination.”

The park is located off of Graveline Road.

It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

