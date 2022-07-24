Art, animals and music all on display at Summer Arts and Crafts Bash

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 40 vendors came together for Pass Christian’s Summer Arts and Crafts Bash.

Vendors selling everything from specialty cookies and macaroons to wind chimes, jewelry and handbags all set up shop at Pine Hills Nursery.

On top of that, animals were also on sight to the delight of children. The Wild Side Animals exhibit brought baby goats, tortoises and much more.

Marion Waltman, a Pass Christian resident and Native American, says the goal of his booth is to provide an educational experience for little ones.

“If I sell something, fine. If I don’t, that’s fine too,” said Waltman. “As long as I can entertain kids with my drums, that’s it.”

The Pine Hills Nursery is also hosting a Fall Fest in October.

Meanwhile, it’s open to visitors Monday through Sunday 8:30am-5pm and Sundays 10am-4pm.

