14th annual Dale Brown Basketball Camp underway in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point native Dale Brown takes every opportunity he can to give back to the coast and has been doing so for the last 14 years on the basketball court.

Brown got his 14th annual basketball camp underway this weekend over at the Taconi Gym in Ocean Springs.

He spent his time on the court at Mississippi Gulf Coast, the University of Kentucky, and the NBA.

The camp this weekend caters to boys and girls from 7 to 17 and covers all the fundamentals of basketball as well as some more in depth drills and practices for the older kids in addition to some mentoring and a few life lessons along the way.

The nearly 100 kids are also learning from some experienced coaches.

”Everybody on my staff is a former college basketball player, some playing professional basketball in Europe,” said Brown. “They’re from the area and they look forward to the same as well, working with the kids and teaching them everything there is to teach them.”

The camp wraps up Sunday with another full day followed by an awards ceremony.

