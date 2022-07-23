Residents split over Moss Point restaurant tax increase

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In a little more than a month, Moss Point citizens go to the polls. River City residents will be voting for or against a 2% restaurant tax increase.

“It’s the wrong time,” said Moss Point resident Irma Mitchell. “Maybe next year, but not this year. It’s the wrong time.”

“I’m all for the referendum,” added community activist Sherwood Bradford. “A 2% tax is going to be a great thing for the city.”

Voters were split Friday. Senior citizen Irma Mitchell said during an already inflation-squeezed season and on the heels of the pandemic, the timing isn’t right for her.

“And if we take the increase now, that will put us right back where we were,” she added. “We didn’t get but a 2% raise on social security.”

But community activist Sherwood Bradford said the referendum is what the city needs, but he’d like for it benefit public safety as well.

“I want everybody to get excited about it, but I’m concerned about the lack of policeman in the community,” Bradford said. “So why we are passing the bill, we should put in there that every other year or every year we fund one officer out of that money.”

If voters approve the new tax, it could mean major upgrades. City leaders saying it will benefit tourism marketing efforts as well as parks and recreation. But some voters wanted to know exactly how the money will be allocated.

“The tourists may gain or the people that the tourists come here for, but that doesn’t help us any,” said Mitchell. “We aren’t tourists, we live here.”

“A lot of community members want it to be more defined, 90% recreation, tell us what recreation is,” said Bradford. “I think if you define more and be more open with the community, it’ll pass with no problem.”

The proposed voting date is September 13.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.