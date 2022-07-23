The Mississippi Aquarium wraps up another busy summer as kids return to school

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a busy summer for the staff at the aquarium, who host summer camps for children. CEO Kurt Allen said the aquarium has received several visitors, most of them being children who join summer camp.

“They do everything from going out to ship island, netting out at the beach, and then they interact with our staff throughout the exhibit as well, the kids have had a great time all summer long,” Allen said.

This year, the dinosaurs throughout the park lured visitors and served as an educational resource for children to learn.

“Dinosaurs are awesome! A lot of people from Mississippi and the Gulf coast which dinosaur were here 40, 50, even 90 million years ago,” Allen said.

According to Allen, it is normal for crowds to slow down as kids return to school. Many of them started sooner this year.

“It’s interesting because we have different school schedules, you know Gulfport and Pass are already in school. My kids are in school today. This is a little different, but its going to take awhile to really see what’s happening,” Allen said.

The aquarium will bring back the mermaid and pirate exhibits this fall.

“Mermaids are coming back along with the pirates, so we are going to have another year of mermaids, so look on our website for details because I know a lot of the people want to get into the VIP are which sells out pretty quickly,” Allen said.

