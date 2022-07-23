WLOX Careers
Man arrested, charged with murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee

Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested and charged with the murder of Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee.

Oxford Police Department and the University of Mississippi Police Department arrested 22-year-old Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. on Friday. A bond has not been set at this time.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to locate Lee’s body.

If you have any information, contact the Oxford Police Department at (662) 232-2400 or Crime Stoppers at (662) 234-8477.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

