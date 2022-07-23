Hit or miss storms this weekend

It’s going to be hot and humid this weekend. We’ll be in the upper 80s and low 90s today, but the heat index will be around 100-105. Rain chances will increase this afternoon. Hit or miss storms will be possible. Some of us could see heavy rain, while others of us will stay dry.

Most of us will be rain-free overnight tonight, but a few coastal showers can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will bring another chance for hit or miss showers and storms with highs near 90.

There will be a chance for hit or miss showers and storms Monday through Wednesday. Each day will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

The tropics remain quiet for now, and no development is expected in the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.