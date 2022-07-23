Happening Saturday: Walmart Wellness Day at selection locations

WLOX Careers
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As a new school year approaches, Walmart is inviting its communities to get healthy at Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, July 23, where customers can receive free glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure screenings as well as COVID-19 vaccines and affordable immunizations like shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis, HPV and flu at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart’s quarterly Wellness Day event on Saturday, July 23, will take place in more than 4,600 pharmacies across the country. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Select stores will also feature vision screenings to make it even easier for customers to access the resources they need.

The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is to encourage customers to get healthy and stay on a healthy track by helping them know their numbers and then seek care to improve their lifestyles. Knowing your numbers is just a start but having that information can help you make decisions and track your health improvement.

During this one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

  • Free health screenings, including glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, body mass index and vision screenings (select locations)
  • Affordable immunizations, including pneumonia, tetanus, HPV, measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox/shingles), whooping cough (TDAP), Hep A & B and more
  • No-cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines
  • Wellness resources and the opportunity to talk with pharmacists

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.

