Firefighters extinguish boat fire in Pass Christian

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, Pass Christian Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County Fire Rescue responded to a boat fire at Pass Christian Yacht Works.

According to Pass Christian Fire Chief Dwight Gordon, a 40 foot house boat caught fire in Pass Christian around 11:50 a.m. The initial fire created an explosion near Pass Christian Yacht works, which could be heard and felt all around the city.

According to Pass Christian fire crews, the fire was so intense that the only way to extinguish the flames was to sink the vessel.

The boat’s owner along with a child and two dogs were all reported to be on the boat at the time of the fire. Only minor injuries were reported.

Investigators say an electrical issue could be the cause of the fire.

