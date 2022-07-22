TRAFFIC ALERT: Two multivehicle wrecks on I-10 at Mississippi-Louisiana state line

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorists are expecting traffic delays following two crashes on I-10 eastbound near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.

Both wrecks are reported to include multiple vehicles. According to West Hancock Fire Department, only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Delays are expected to last through at least 4 p.m. You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to stay updated on the latest traffic information.

