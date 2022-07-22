WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Two multivehicle wrecks on I-10 at Mississippi-Louisiana state line

Both wrecks are reported to be multi-vehicle accidents.
Both wrecks are reported to be multi-vehicle accidents.(B137 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WLOX) - Motorists are expecting traffic delays following two crashes on I-10 eastbound near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line.

Both wrecks are reported to include multiple vehicles. According to West Hancock Fire Department, only minor injuries have been reported so far.

Delays are expected to last through at least 4 p.m. You can visit https://mobile.mdottraffic.com/ to stay updated on the latest traffic information.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital
Samuel Bridges, 24, has pled guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter
Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge
Two suspects, Malik Toliver and Kendrick Thompson, allegedly involved in an armed robbery last...
Teenage cousins charged in St. Martin armed robbery

Latest News

From newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be a blessing...
Ocean Springs votes to change Government St. speed limit
After nearly a month of being open, it's now closed tonight from 10pm to 5am following a...
LIVE: Barricades back up on the Mark M. Seymour drawbridge
A three-way stop would slow down some of the speeding and also possibly send motorists north on...
Three-way stop a possibility along Beach Blvd in Waveland
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Ft. Bayou bridge stuck in upright position