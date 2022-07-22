Rent increases blindside Gulf Coast seniors

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - “They sent me a letter through my mail and didn’t say anything to me. I found it by accident.”

An anonymous resident at Palm Isle Apartment Homes says she received a notice that her rent is going up by more than $600. The 72-year-old says it caught her by surprise.

“I’ve got a meeting with my Section 8 people, and I’m going to take them this letter,” she said. “On this letter, my rent would be from $400 to $1,050 I believe it is.”

The senior citizen says she is on a fixed income, and the huge spike is too much for her to handle.

“Not very good. Actually, I’ve been trying to get Section 8 to change my voucher from Biloxi to Gulfport. I even tried to get them to change it to Jacksonville where some of my family lives, and they won’t do it.”

Last week, residents at Coastal Breeze Villas in Gulfport received similar notices, their rent increasing nearly $400. Both properties are managed by Adcock, who’s management team was contacted, but did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, the company’s CEO said they are working on options for Coastal Breeze residents to give some relief on the increase.

“I haven’t talked to them yet. I wanted to wait until I can talk to Section 8. That meeting will be taking place on Monday. I have even been thinking about sending this to the state and let the state get involved in it.”

The senior citizen says she plans to meet with Adcock Management next week after discussing the issue with Section 8 officials.

