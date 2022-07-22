Port of Gulfport provides Seabees with real-world training scenario

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - When you combine land-based construction talent with underwater construction skills, you get a sweet collaboration.

But it’s not often that the two separate Seabee units have worked in unison with each other.

So, it requires some practice.

“It’s something that we’ve been getting after here more recently,” said Lt. Matthew Fetner, the officer in charge for the combined task unit. “We’ve been working with our underwater counterparts, and this gives us a great opportunity to work and train with them and to do some of that under water and above water together.”

The Port of Gulfport has provided the perfect environment.

“We’re a strategic seaport for the U.S. military,” said Shawn Meyer, director of operations at the Port of Gulfport. “And this is just a branch of it – to give them an exercise in a real world scenario.”

For about two weeks, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion One, along with divers from Underwater Construction Team One, will be clearing old moorings on the southeast side of the port.

In simple terms, the land Seabees create a path so the dive Seabees can access the water.

“The underwater construction teams, the Seabee divers have been around since 1974,” said Lt. Jacob Wolff, construction dive detachment officer in charge. “But as far as this working together, it’s been done in the past, not necessarily to this scale.”

The payoff will be better support for the U.S. Navy fleet.

In the meantime, the port of Gulfport is getting some much needed cleanup on a piece of property that has gone unused since before Hurricane Katrina.

“Basically, it’s up to them,” Meyer said. “They’re going to create things, build bulkheads if they need to different repair, construction techniques. All that stuff. It’s theirs to do what they wish to do with.”

Other work planned is to replace some damaged seawall, install other moorings and repair sheet pilings.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.