Ocean Springs votes to change Government St. speed limit

From newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be a blessing with retail and entertainment businesses, but it can be dangerous to walk. That's why a speed limit reduction has received a unanimous vote by the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to change the speed limit of a popular downtown street.

The Government Street speed limit has been changed from 25 mph to 15 mph. Because the vote was unanimous, the new speed limit is effective immediately. According to Raven Nettles with the city of Ocean Springs, new speed limit signs should already be up on the road.

This vote comes after Alderman Ricky Authement submitted a proposal to reduce the speed limit between Washington Avenue and Russell Avenue.

Frequent visitors, employees, and officials alike agree that the narrow street, compressed by parking spaces on both sides, can make driving hazardous, walking frightening and opening a car door an invitation to disaster.

“Actually walking between cars, just trying to cross the street – it’s been close calls, whether it’s a golf cart, cars, just in general,” said Rachel O’Keefe, a frequent visitor.

Another visitor, Savannah Green, said that it’s important to be aware of your surroundings as much as you can.

“As pedestrians, you really have to make sure when you cross the street to make sure cars are not coming by fast,” Green said.

This new, reduced speed limit is meant to help with just that.

Authement said that adding crosswalks would only eliminate parking spots, and he doesn’t believe the city could add enough of them.

