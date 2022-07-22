Jam-packed weekend ahead for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend will be filled with fun for those attending the Biloxi Shuckers’ pair of series. The Shuckers are taking on the Pensacola Wahoos and the Montgomery Biscuits at MGM Park.

The Shuckers have been away for 19 days, after their two-week road trip and Major League All-Star break.

Biloxi Shuckers Media Relations Manager Garrett Greene talked with WLOX about how the team is feeling after their time away from home.

“We obviously had our fourth sellout in franchise history on July 3, and we were sad that then the team was gone for so long, but we all got a couple days to recover from what was a 12-game home stand there, and now we’re energized and ready to go for these next nine games in ten days,” Greene said.

This weekend’s games, along with next weekend’s, will be filled with fun for all in attendance.

Fireworks will blaze through the sky Friday night, with Saturday night being “Defenders of the Diamond Marvel Superhero Night.” Players will wear custom Thor jerseys, which are available for the public to bid on until Saturday night, and Iron Man will be in attendance at the game. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Marvel costumes, as well.

Sunday night will be the team’s “Faith & Family Night,” and there will be another fireworks show starting at 6:05 p.m.

Next Friday, July 29, the team will shoot off more fireworks, and fans will be able to view and take photos with the Ole Miss National Championship trophy, which is making a stop at the park on their 13-stop tour.

Next Saturday, July 30, the Biloxi Shuckers are partnering with the American Cancer Society to host their “Shuck Cancer” event. Custom jerseys are designed for this event, too, by local artist Julia Reyes. Fans can bid on these jerseys starting either Saturday or early next week, and all proceeds will go toward cancer research.

Tickets for each game are available here.

