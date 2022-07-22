WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Jam-packed weekend ahead for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park

After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a weekend of festivities.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - This weekend will be filled with fun for those attending the Biloxi Shuckers’ pair of series. The Shuckers are taking on the Pensacola Wahoos and the Montgomery Biscuits at MGM Park.

The Shuckers have been away for 19 days, after their two-week road trip and Major League All-Star break.

Biloxi Shuckers Media Relations Manager Garrett Greene talked with WLOX about how the team is feeling after their time away from home.

“We obviously had our fourth sellout in franchise history on July 3, and we were sad that then the team was gone for so long, but we all got a couple days to recover from what was a 12-game home stand there, and now we’re energized and ready to go for these next nine games in ten days,” Greene said.

This weekend’s games, along with next weekend’s, will be filled with fun for all in attendance.

Fireworks will blaze through the sky Friday night, with Saturday night being “Defenders of the Diamond Marvel Superhero Night.” Players will wear custom Thor jerseys, which are available for the public to bid on until Saturday night, and Iron Man will be in attendance at the game. Fans are encouraged to wear their favorite Marvel costumes, as well.

Sunday night will be the team’s “Faith & Family Night,” and there will be another fireworks show starting at 6:05 p.m.

Next Friday, July 29, the team will shoot off more fireworks, and fans will be able to view and take photos with the Ole Miss National Championship trophy, which is making a stop at the park on their 13-stop tour.

Next Saturday, July 30, the Biloxi Shuckers are partnering with the American Cancer Society to host their “Shuck Cancer” event. Custom jerseys are designed for this event, too, by local artist Julia Reyes. Fans can bid on these jerseys starting either Saturday or early next week, and all proceeds will go toward cancer research.

Tickets for each game are available here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital
Samuel Bridges, 24, has pled guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter
Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge
A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle

Latest News

After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a...
Jam-packed weekend for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park
Shuckers' outfielder Joey Wimier was added to the 2022 MLB All-Star Futures Game roster.
Shuckers’ Joey Wiemer added to MLB All-Star Futures Game roster
Last Sunday's home game for the Biloxi Shuckers was a sellout, and one of the team's largest...
Biloxi Shucker's GM Hunter Reed on sellout crowds and the season still ahead
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/30/2022)
Shuckers vs. M-Braves (06/30/2022)