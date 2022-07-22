Historic downtown Biloxi hardware store closing

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A fixture in downtown Biloxi for more than 60 years is closing the doors.

Customers looking for hard to find items with a personal touch have depended on Ellzey’s Hardware on the corner of Lameuse St. and Howard Ave.

Co-owner Sandra Cannette first went to work for her family business when she was 18, but now, at almost 65, she’s just become a grandmother and says it’s time to step away.

“I want to be able to do some traveling, go see my grand baby and be able to run my life instead of a business running my life,” said Cannette.

Even though she’s made this difficult decision to close Ellzey’s, Cannette says some people have reached out with interest in taking over the business.

“I would like to see a hardware store stay here. I’m hoping that someone will come and keep a hardware store here so that everyone that’s on a boat, the casinos or the hospital won’t have to go along way when they need supplies and need stuff.”

After Cannette stops going to work everyday, the people who’ve entered the doors of Ellzey’s will never be far from her heart.

“Mostly I’m going to miss my customers, I’m going to miss the feedback I get from them. It’s enriched my life and made me feel like I’ve had a purpose.”

Ellzey’s Hardware will close for the final time on August 31.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.