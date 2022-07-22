Gulfport elementary schools already back to the books

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While other school districts in South Mississippi are still preparing to restart for the new term, one is already hitting the books because of its year-round schedule.

After a short summer break, the Gulfport School District is back in session. Friday was the first day for elementary school students. For students and teachers, this day is significant because it means a fresh start and a new attitude.

It was hard to tell that this is the first day of school at 28th Street Elementary.

It seemed chill, orderly and silky smooth, and that’s a good sign for things to come.

“I feel super happy,” said fifth-grader Eli Ducksworth. “Like, I haven’t been to school like this whole summer.”

Eli is excited to be a leader in his fifth grade year.

“I was looking forward the most to inspire little kids to help them stand up,” he said.

The first day is significant for first-grade teacher Alicia Thompson, who has been doing this for 21 years.

“You just get the kids excited about learning for the whole school year,” she said. “You set the tone for what happens for the rest of the school year until the end of the school year.”

And a good attitude is priceless.

“The first day is really easy,” said fifth-grader Ajanee Gandy. “And then, when you continue on, it doesn’t get hard. It gets better.”

