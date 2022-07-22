WLOX Careers
Friday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Pouring rain, booming thunder, & gusty winds with strong thunderstorms early Friday. The main concern with any stronger thunderstorms will be strong wind gusts of over 30 miles per hour along with frequent lightning and heavy downpours. Plan on this rainy and somewhat stormy weather impacting your Friday morning plans. It’s possible that the rain activity may decrease later this morning once we get closer to lunch time. There’s a chance that a few more scattered thunderstorms may re-develop in or near South MS heading into Friday afternoon. Today’s high temperatures should still be hot in the upper 80s and lower 90s but some areas may be slightly less hot than yesterday thanks to added rain & clouds in the area. By the end of Friday, rain amounts of up to one inch will be common. But, some isolated spots may have two to three inches of rain or more. For the weekend, rain chance should be a bit lower but not zero. While a few pop-up thunderstorms will be possible at times Saturday and Sunday, we’ll also have many rain free hours both days too.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

