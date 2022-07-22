WLOX Careers
Free COVID-19 home tests now available at county health departments

If you are homebound, you can order tests for delivery through www.covid.org.
Starting Monday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all county health departments in Mississippi. State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers has details.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Starting Monday, July 25, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health departments.

Each family can receive eight tests (four packages) of BinaxNOW antigen rapid self-tests per month. No doctor’s note or documentation of any kind is necessary. The tests are not for resale.

Tests may be picked up without an appointment during regular health department hours.

To find hours of operation of a county health department near you, visit HealthyMS.com/locations.

As always, if you have a positive home test result, you should report it to MSDH online at HealthyMS.com/positive. Reporting test results helps MSDH monitor COVID-19 activity in the state.

For questions regarding at-home testing or reporting positive results, call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

