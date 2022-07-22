Community rising to support Gulfport bakery in wake of price increases

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just days after raising prices, Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport nearly ran out of cookies, brownies, and scones Friday. It was an overwhelming show of support from loyal customers who understand inflation is affecting us all.

Owner Danielle White said it was a painful, but necessary decision.

“I had another price increase. I went home, and basically broke down while I was talking to my husband about it. He said, ‘You’re going to have to raise prices. If you don’t, we’re going to go under,’” White said.

Hoping her customers would understand, she took to Facebook to explain and apologize for the price hike.

“I didn’t want to go up without saying anything to anybody. They deserve to know why,” she added. “Everybody is feeling the stress of this.”

“I made the post. Went to bed. I woke up, and it was awesome the show of support.”

Since that post went up Tuesday night, hundreds of people have responded to say how much they love the bakery and to call for everyone to continue supporting all small businesses feeling the pressures of inflation.

“Quality Bakery is simply the best. Three generations of my family are loyal customers.”

“Sometimes we have to make changes we don’t like, but time has definitely changed, so keep on doing what you need to do. You will always have my business.”

“You should not feel guilty. It’s understandable that as your costs increase this will be passed on to the customers. You have to do this to keep your business open.”

“I would pay ten times the old price for the BEST cinnamon rolls on the planet!! Y’all are awesome. My favorite bakery by far!”

“Our community is like no other. We band together,” White said. “We’ve been here almost 74 years. People know us. They know that we’re going to do the best we can for them.”

If you’d like to show your support with a stop by Quality Bakery, they’re located at 1623 25th Avenue in Gulfport. They’re open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.