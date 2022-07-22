WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Community rising to support Gulfport bakery in wake of price increases

Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport has been family owned and operated since 1949.
This week those with a sweet tooth have rallied behind a Gulfport bakery owner as inflation...
This week those with a sweet tooth have rallied behind a Gulfport bakery owner as inflation forced her to raise prices.(WLOX)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Just days after raising prices, Quality Bakery in Downtown Gulfport nearly ran out of cookies, brownies, and scones Friday. It was an overwhelming show of support from loyal customers who understand inflation is affecting us all.

Owner Danielle White said it was a painful, but necessary decision.

“I had another price increase. I went home, and basically broke down while I was talking to my husband about it. He said, ‘You’re going to have to raise prices. If you don’t, we’re going to go under,’” White said.

Hoping her customers would understand, she took to Facebook to explain and apologize for the price hike.

“I didn’t want to go up without saying anything to anybody. They deserve to know why,” she added. “Everybody is feeling the stress of this.”

“I made the post. Went to bed. I woke up, and it was awesome the show of support.”

Since that post went up Tuesday night, hundreds of people have responded to say how much they love the bakery and to call for everyone to continue supporting all small businesses feeling the pressures of inflation.

“Quality Bakery is simply the best. Three generations of my family are loyal customers.”

“Sometimes we have to make changes we don’t like, but time has definitely changed, so keep on doing what you need to do. You will always have my business.”

“You should not feel guilty. It’s understandable that as your costs increase this will be passed on to the customers. You have to do this to keep your business open.”

“I would pay ten times the old price for the BEST cinnamon rolls on the planet!! Y’all are awesome. My favorite bakery by far!”

“Our community is like no other. We band together,” White said. “We’ve been here almost 74 years. People know us. They know that we’re going to do the best we can for them.”

If you’d like to show your support with a stop by Quality Bakery, they’re located at 1623 25th Avenue in Gulfport. They’re open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital
Samuel Bridges, 24, has pled guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter
Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge
Two suspects, Malik Toliver and Kendrick Thompson, allegedly involved in an armed robbery last...
Teenage cousins charged in St. Martin armed robbery

Latest News

Ellzey's Hardware first opened in 1914 and moved to the current location in 1960.
Historic downtown Biloxi hardware store closing
A recent study shows more companies are seeing record employee turnover rates. Jeanne Meister...
Jeanne Meister with Executive Networks talks about employee turnover
Gulf Hills Hotel & Resort
Renovation underway at historic Ocean Springs hotel
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k