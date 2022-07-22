WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Annual Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale returns this weekend

The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Sidewalk Sale to bring the community out for some great deals.
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is back this weekend in Ocean Springs!

Head out to the downtown streets this Friday and Saturday for all sorts of deals from the area’s almost 150 local businesses.

Hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, the event is meant to bring the community out to enjoy the walkable city and give shoppers some great deals they won’t find anywhere else.

Cynthia Sutton, the Chamber’s executive director, says that there will be all sorts of deals, from 10-70% off, BOGOs, specials on drinks and food, storewide discounts, and more.

“What I really think it is... is the fun of knowing you’re getting something really cool, really stylish, but at a really good deal and in an area that’s kind of like one of those places where everybody knows everybody.”

With the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen recently changing Government Street’s speed limit from 25 mph to 15 mph, the area will be an even safer space for the community to enjoy their local businesses.

More information about the Sidewalk Sale can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital
Samuel Bridges, 24, has pled guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter
Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge
A mail truck in Jackson was turned over after a suspect vehicle crashed into it during a police...
Jackson postal worker killed after suspect in Pearl police chase strikes his vehicle

Latest News

From newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be a blessing...
Ocean Springs votes to change Government St. speed limit
Shatanya Clarke tells us about her food truck's story and which delicious foods you can expect...
Meatbawl’s Food Truck prepares for Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest
Shatanya Clarke tells us about her food truck's story and what delicious food you can expect at...
Meatbawls Food Truck prepares for Gulf Coast Music & Food Truck Fest
The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts annual Sidewalk Sale to bring the community out for...
Annual Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale returns this weekend