Annual Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale returns this weekend

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The annual Sidewalk Sale is back this weekend in Ocean Springs!

Head out to the downtown streets this Friday and Saturday for all sorts of deals from the area’s almost 150 local businesses.

Hosted by the Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce, the event is meant to bring the community out to enjoy the walkable city and give shoppers some great deals they won’t find anywhere else.

Cynthia Sutton, the Chamber’s executive director, says that there will be all sorts of deals, from 10-70% off, BOGOs, specials on drinks and food, storewide discounts, and more.

“What I really think it is... is the fun of knowing you’re getting something really cool, really stylish, but at a really good deal and in an area that’s kind of like one of those places where everybody knows everybody.”

With the Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen recently changing Government Street’s speed limit from 25 mph to 15 mph, the area will be an even safer space for the community to enjoy their local businesses.

More information about the Sidewalk Sale can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

