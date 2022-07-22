Annual Caregiver Appreciation event gives resources to community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The second annual Caregivers Appreciation event aims to give caregivers of children raised in placements away from families the resources they need most.

LaQuita Brown, the Catholic Charities Kinship Navigator Program Coordinator, says their organization provides information and resources caregivers may need to keep kids out of foster care and with relatives. They also aim to help keep the children and caregivers out of economic and financial struggles.

“This is our opportunity as the Kinship organization to give back to our community, give back to our caregivers,” Brown said. “We realize it takes a lot to do what they do, and we realize that some of the kids have not had a great summer in the eyes of some caregivers, so this opportunity is afforded to them to come out to have food, fun, and games, get clothing, get school supplies, and non-perishable food items.”

The event is taking place Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.

In order to take part in the program, the criteria is to be a sole caregiver for a child up to age 18. If you think you qualify, you can call the Catholic Charities Kinship Navigator Program at 769-218-8436 for an intake assessment.

