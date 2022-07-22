WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Annual Caregiver Appreciation event gives resources to community

The annual event, hosted by the Catholic Charities Kinship Navigator Program, aims to give caregivers of children raised in placements away from families the re
By Flora Dedeaux
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The second annual Caregivers Appreciation event aims to give caregivers of children raised in placements away from families the resources they need most.

LaQuita Brown, the Catholic Charities Kinship Navigator Program Coordinator, says their organization provides information and resources caregivers may need to keep kids out of foster care and with relatives. They also aim to help keep the children and caregivers out of economic and financial struggles.

“This is our opportunity as the Kinship organization to give back to our community, give back to our caregivers,” Brown said. “We realize it takes a lot to do what they do, and we realize that some of the kids have not had a great summer in the eyes of some caregivers, so this opportunity is afforded to them to come out to have food, fun, and games, get clothing, get school supplies, and non-perishable food items.”

The event is taking place Friday from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Orange Grove Community Center.

In order to take part in the program, the criteria is to be a sole caregiver for a child up to age 18. If you think you qualify, you can call the Catholic Charities Kinship Navigator Program at 769-218-8436 for an intake assessment.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Coffeeville School District Superintendent Vivian Robinson and co-conspirators Melissa...
Biloxi principal, 2 others arrested on fraud charges connected to educational consulting business
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital
Samuel Bridges, 24, has pled guilty to armed robbery and manslaughter
Gulfport man pleads guilty to armed robbery, manslaughter
Emanuel Tamarus Scott, 17
Moss Point teen arrested on first-degree murder charge
Two suspects, Malik Toliver and Kendrick Thompson, allegedly involved in an armed robbery last...
Teenage cousins charged in St. Martin armed robbery

Latest News

After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a...
Jam-packed weekend ahead for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park
The Ocean Springs Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual Sidewalk Sale to bring the community...
Annual Ocean Springs Sidewalk Sale returns this weekend
From newcomers to long-time residents, Government Street in Ocean Springs may be a blessing...
Ocean Springs votes to change Government St. speed limit
After a 19-day hiatus, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM park for a pair of series and a...
Jam-packed weekend for Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park