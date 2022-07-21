UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville Wednesday night.

WLOX News has learned an 18-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital. His injury wasn’t life-threatening and he was released a short time later.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. between the apartment complex’s pool area and the park. No one else was hurt, and police don’t believe the community is in danger. The case remains under investigation.

