UPDATE: D’Iberville shooting sends one man to the hospital

D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove...
D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville Wednesday night.(WSAW)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - D’Iberville Police are still trying to figure out what sparked gunfire at Timber Grove Apartment Homes in D’Iberville Wednesday night.

WLOX News has learned an 18-year-old man was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital. His injury wasn’t life-threatening and he was released a short time later.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. between the apartment complex’s pool area and the park. No one else was hurt, and police don’t believe the community is in danger. The case remains under investigation.

