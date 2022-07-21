Thursday’s Forecast

Plan on yet another hot and very humid day. Highs will again climb into the lower 90s with a heat index up to 110. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms at times today along with some rain-free hours too. Rain chances may stay somewhat elevated tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night. Then, decreasing rain chances for the weekend.

