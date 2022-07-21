WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Thursday’s Forecast

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO(WLOX)
By Wesley Williams
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on yet another hot and very humid day. Highs will again climb into the lower 90s with a heat index up to 110. Skies will be partly cloudy and there will be a chance for some hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms at times today along with some rain-free hours too. Rain chances may stay somewhat elevated tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night. Then, decreasing rain chances for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Melissa Nance, the principal at Nichols Elementary School, has been arrested on felony fraud...
Biloxi principal arrested on 3 felony fraud charges, placed on administrative leave
Huntington Ingalls and staffing agency NSC Technologies will pay $350,000 to settle a sexual...
Ingalls, staffing agency settle EEOC sexual harassment, retaliation lawsuit for $350k
Law enforcement officers were first notified of the incident at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.
DEVELOPING: Police investigating shooting in D’Iberville
African lioness Akili died at the Birmingham Zoo.
Zoo ‘devastated’ after beloved African lioness dies while meeting new lion
Ocean Springs is one step closer to having a $13 million development come to life on Front Beach.
Ocean Springs closes on Front Beach property for new events center

Latest News

WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Very hot & humid Thursday, overnight storms possible
Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.20.22
Heat advisory Thursday, storms possible overnight
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Hot and very humid this week. There's a chance that more widespread rainy and stormy weather...
Wesley's Wednesday Afternoon First Alert Forecast